Lansing Makers Network raising money for larger space

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Makers Network wants to expand its space and has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the project.

The organization was created back in 2012 with the goal of providing, tools, space and a learning environment for community members to come together with hobbyists, entrepreneurs, artists and engineers to make, learn and teach together.

They are hoping to offer their services to more people in the community so that more folks can learn lost arts and skills.

“The new space gives us the opportunity to increase out programming to provide more services to the community and serve more members," said Brian Adams, president of the organization's board.

The current space is a 5,500-square-foot building at 2400 W. St. Joseph St. in Lansing Township.

The new space at 2730 Alpha Access St. in south Lansing is almost triple that size. Makers Network leaders note that the building is closer to downtown and near bus stops which will increase accessibility.

Charlie Finkel, is one of the “makers” who use the space to create.

He says the network gives him access to the things he needs.

“I have a lot of tools at home, but Makers space, besides giving me a lot of opportunities to work in a lot of different areas besides woodworking... gives me an opportunity to spread out," said Finkel.

The move will allow the non-profit to bring more makers into the fold.

But first, the organization has to raise $50,000 by Sept. 10.

If the Network can meet that goal, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match those donations.

“We believe that these types of places are critical to the success and vibrancy of our communities and creating opportunities for communities to engage with one another and to engage in hobbies that they love," said Chelsea Beckman, a community assistance specialist with MEDC.

The Network gives people the opportunity to learn skills like blacksmithing, jewelry making and wood working. They have access to all the tools and machinery and the space to explore their crafting curiosities.

Adams says almost 500 people use the Makers space to create and learn.

So far, the campaign has raised over $11,000.

To see the fundraising site, click here.

