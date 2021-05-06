Lansing Lugnuts start off 25th season strong in first High-A face off

LANSING, Mich. — Baseball is back in the Capital city! The Lansing Lugnuts and their fans kicked off the city’s 25th season at Jackson Field tonight against the Lake County Captains.

If you walked past Jackson Field in the past year, all you would see is an empty stadium.

But, Tuesday night, the music was on, the grill was hot, and the fans were all too ready to kick off the Lugnut’s first season as a High-A affiliate with the Oakland A’s

“It’s been 611 days since we’ve had a league game here,” Bill Caesar said.

Caesar and his wife are season ticket holders and said the chance to support the Lugnuts with their community is a huge part of what makes the city so special to them.

For Drew Millas, catcher for the Lugnuts, it’s been over a year since he was first drafted to play here. Now, his mom and dad are so excited to share his professional debut with the city of Lansing.

Nel and Andy Millas drove to the game from Illinois to finally get to watch their son take the field. As a baseball coach himself, Millas said getting baseball back was already exciting but getting to celebrate his son made the moment even better.

“We’re so excited. We’ve waited for this for a couple years now so we can’t describe it. Tears of joy,” they said.

The Lugnuts started off the 2021 season with a decisive victory over the Captains. From the opening pitch, a hardline strikeout of starting pitcher Seth Shuman, to the eight runs scored to bring the final to Lugnuts 8, Lake County 1.

Third Baseman Jordan Diaz had a breakout game in his High-A affiliate debut but it was this run that was recognized by the franchise as the play of the game.

There’s plenty of more baseball coming your way, the Lugnuts are just getting started with a six-game series right in our own backyard.

If you thought opening the season was fun, get ready for tonight! ¡El primer Lansing Locos juego del año! Cinco de Mayo drink specials! And it's our first Dog Days of Summer- dogs are welcome!#VamosLocos | #CopadelaDiversión



Tonight, they face off against the Captains again. Throughout the weekend the team will be hosting specialty theme nights and even a Mother’s Day special for Sunday’s baseball showcase.

For more information on ticketing and events head over to the Lansing Lugnuts website.

