Lansing looking for local organizations to fight racial inequality

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing wants to work closely with local organizations to fix racial issues in the city.

City leader created the Racial Equity Program Grant as a way to make that collaboration happen .

“This grant gives us an opportunity to begin to look at what programs and projects that we need, that we as a city can support within our community that’s going to address those needs,” said Kim Coleman, the director of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department.

Mayor Andy Schor announced the grant on Friday. Here’s how it works: the city is looking for two organizations to develop programming that advances racial equality in two Lansing wards.

The city is using money from Lansing’s Basic Human Fund to pay for the grant. The fund was created to address racism and promote equity in city.

“We’re looking at roughly $67,500 per organization that is selected,” Coleman said.

The city hopes to announce the two organizations in October. Their programming, which will be paid for by the city, will roll out in 2022.

