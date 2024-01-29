"It was a great run" - Lansing Lions fans show support after loss

LANSING, Mich. — It was a heartbreaking finish to a magical season for the Detroit Lions, but that didn’t stop the community’s support here in mid-Michigan.

Dozens of fans gathered at the Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge to watch the Lions take on the 49ers. In the crowd, was Winston Williams, a Detroit Lions fan since the 1960’s who had no problem repping the team from head to toe.

“I am wearing a Lions coat from the 1980s and I have a new lions jersey and of course you have the Lions hat, and I could go anywhere in America to watch the Lions game in this outfit,” Williams said.

But the support didn’t stop at the cigar lounge. About a half a mile away, Stober’s bar had a full house filled with Lions’ fans like Larry Epple.

“My family grew up in Chicago, but I was born in Michigan so I have been a lions fan my whole life,” Epple said. “ They’re from Michigan and we love Michigan teams.”

Although the Lions didn’t bring home the win against the 49ers, some fans are still proud to call the lions their home team.

“I am proud of the Lions, real proud of the lions,” said fan Danny Buchann.

