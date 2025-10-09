Lansing LGBTQ+ advocates push for change after recent alleged threats

LANSING, Mich — A group of about 40 LGBTQ+ advocates appeared before a Lansing city committee this week demanding changes they say would make their community feel safer in the city.

The push comes after a recent incident at the Avenue Cafe, where according to a Facebook post by a team member at the bar, a customer received a threat of violence on September 24. The post stated "it's important to recognize that the rights and protections of queer and trans people have always been at risk."

"I think sometimes we are dismissing safety for comfort," said advocate Mercuri Rose.

LGBTQ+ safety has become a current talking point in the Lansing neighborhood, with community members citing ongoing concerns.

"There's still a lot of issues. We've been seeing a lot of threats. Like last November, we saw a lot of people harass a lot of queer owned businesses," said advocate Luna Brown.

For some in the community, the Avenue Cafe incident hit particularly close to home.

"I used to be a regular there. I haven't been as much lately but it hit close to home," Brown said.

Lansing Police investigated the Avenue Cafe incident and determined it was unfounded and not criminal in nature. Following this, the group Lansing Advocates for Trans Safety decided to push for change at the city level.

The group presented their desired changes at the Committee on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion meeting on Wednesday. Their requests include the city releasing a statement on LGBTQ+ safety, creating an LGBTQ+ advisory board and developing a fund to support queer businesses.

"We have a lot of action items we would like to get through," one advocate said during the meeting.

Councilman Brian Jackson says he has already drafted a statement on LGBTQ+ safety that will be presented as a resolution to city council. The drafted statement includes condemning violence against the LGBTQ+ community and supporting the community.

"I have already drafted a statement on LGBTQ+ safety, it will be in the form of a resolution. That will go in front of council," Jackson said.

As for the other demands from the advocacy group, Jackson said the city will work to address what they can.

"I can't say that each and every demand will be met, but we could do our best to have discussions and do what we can do," Jackson said.

The response appears to give Lansing's LGBTQ+ community a sense of support moving forward.

"Lansing just feels like a really easy place to access community," Rose said.

