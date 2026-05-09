Strikeout Baseball celebrates Opening Day in Lansing

A Lansing Capitals player hit a home run off Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz during opening day at John Smoltz Strikeout Baseball Stadium in Lansing on Saturday.

Opening Day of Strikeout Baseball was Saturday in Lansing.

Event brings people of all ages together to enjoy baseball.

Lansing kid hit homerun off Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz.

Julian Voss accomplished what few people can claim — stepping up to the plate against one of baseball's legends and sending one over the fence.

A new season begins at John Smoltz Strikeout Baseball Stadium in Lansing

"So I didn't feel too good because I think I had two strikes, but then I saw the pitch, I hit it, and then I hit a homerun. So exciting," Voss said.

The moment was part of a larger opening day celebration at the stadium, organized by Jeff Lazaros, who founded Strikeout Baseball in Lansing 25 years ago with a vision of making the sport more accessible to kids.

"I love baseball, and I think baseball's had a declining interest. And I had a vision twenty-five years ago to create a place where kids could play pickup baseball without having to round up eighteen players," Lazaros said.

Lazaros said events like opening day serve as a reminder of a game that can be taken for granted.

"To make this a reality, this is a cool place. It's great for kids to be involved with a sport that a lot of us, you know, take for granted. We grew up playing it and kids today don't, so we want to bring that back," Lazaros said.

For Voss, the day was about more than just one memorable swing.

"It's pretty cool because it's baseball and everyone's coming. It's fun," Voss said.

As for his future, Voss said he wants to be a professional sports player — and after Saturday, baseball might just be in the running.

"I don't know which one yet, but I might do baseball," Voss said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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