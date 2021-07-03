Lansing kicks off the holiday weekend with a Fourth of July parade after last year's was canceled

LANSING, Mich. — It's been almost two years since the city of Lansing celebrated the Fourth of July.

“We are here once again after a year break in our Independence Day parade,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

On Saturday, floats lined up and people sat on the streets around the Capitol ready to celebrate together again.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Floats like the Ghostbusters car lined up for the parade.

“It’s like a family reunion,” said Dan Holroyd.

Jack Farhat had his eyes peeled for a few different floats.

“Yeah, I’m looking to see like the video game floats or something or like cartoon dog,” he said.

Lansing Ghostbuster Ryan Holmes said it was great to be back.

“The kids running up and being excited to see us like there’s a lot of energy that we’ve held back off, so it’s nice getting back out into the world together,” Holmes said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. People lined the capitol loop streets to see the parade go by.

Schor said it felt great to celebrate the holiday.

“We were all kind of stuck inside while we were staying safe, but now we’re coming out of COVID and now we’re going to showcase the excitement and the pride of Lansing,” he said.

Lansing will be putting on a firework show with the Lugnuts tomorrow night.

“So right about 10 o’clock at night, just come downtown, you can be anywhere in the downtown area and you’ll see it’s going to be a great show,” Schor said.

