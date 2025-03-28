Lansing housing organizations ramp up rehabilitation efforts

Housing has been a big topic of conversation across the Lansing neighborhood and numerous local housing organizations have been actively working to build and revitalize homes

During Mayor Andy Schor's State of the City address earlier in the month, he announced the Lansing Housing Rehabilitation Program which he said will provide lower income households with up to 40,000 grants for critical home repairs

In the attached story, I spoke with Habitat for Humanity Capital Region President Brent Taylor as well as Lansing's housing ombudsman Joe McDonald about the available resources

Lansing neighbors who are interested in applying for the housing rehabilitation programs can visit theCity of Lansing's website

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over the past year I have covered many stories pertaining to housing across my Lansing neighborhood, but the announcement of Lansing's new housing rehabilitation program could bring even more financial relief to home buyers.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a look at the program.

"The first two down on this end will become single family homes and this will be a home for adults with developmental disabilities," said Brent Taylor, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region President.

Asya Lawrence

Habitat for Humanity has rehabilitated more than 170 homes across my neighborhood of Lansing.

"Those end up in the hands of first time home buyers who might not have the opportunity to buy a home otherwise so it's a great way to benefit not only the existing neighborhoods and benefit the city, but also benefit the home buyers," Taylor said.

The city of Lansing has a variety of programs that can help, when it comes to housing.

"If they trouble with their roofs, their windows, something that comes up, these are things that people have difficulty managing in their budgets right now with the economy being the way it is," said Joe McDonald, Lansing housing ombudsman.

During Mayor Andy Schor's State of the City address earlier in the month, he announced the Lansing Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Asya Lawrence

It will provide lower income households with up to 40,000 grants for critical home repairs, and that’s something that could benefit neighbors like Mariah Coleman.

"I would like a new house but beggars can't be choosers so rehabilitated homes are just fine," Coleman said.

Coleman says the search for a affordable and reliable housing has been a challenge for her and her family but with programs like this, the search could become easier

"I didn't know it would be so many resources from the community," Coleman said.

