Lansing Housing Commission votes to move forward on sale of public housing units

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Housing Commission is moving forward with the sale of over 200 public housing units after a meeting earlier this week.

The commission approved two measures on Wednesday, one paves the way to submit the sale application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The other resolution allows the commission to award over 200 Section 18 vouchers to the buyer of the homes.

FOX 47 News spoke with the commission's director, Doug Fleming, who says the resolutions are another step toward selling off the scattered site homes.

The commission has struggled with maintenance at the houses, and the sale stands to bring in about $16 million.

Fleming says that money will be used to build much-needed, multi-bedroom affordable housing units in the city.

The process of getting HUD's approval is expected to be completed by the fall, according to Fleming.

The homes are being sold to SK Investments, a Florida firm.

As part of the sale contract, the new owner will have to keep the homes as affordable housing for the next 20 years.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook