Lansing Housing Commission to rehabilitate historic Washington Apartments in REO Town

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Housing Commission is breathing new life into a century-old building that once housed workers from the REO Motor Car Company. The Washington Apartments, sitting vacant since 2021, will be transformed into 50 affordable senior housing units as part of a $200 million investment surge in the city.

Located at 927 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing's REO Town neighborhood, the 43,390-square-foot structure was originally built in 1922 to serve workers at the nearby REO Motor Car Company plant. The city ordered the building vacated in 2021 due to its deteriorated condition.

The building's addition to the National Register of Historic Places in April 2024 made it eligible for tax credits that will help fund the renovation project.

"The Lansing Housing Commission is always on the lookout for opportunities to enrich our community and fulfill our mission," said LHC Executive Director Doug Fleming. "The rehabilitation of Washington Apartments hits those right on the bullseye. It's a project that leverages our city's rich past to set the table for a bright future. We can't wait to get started."

The renovated apartments will serve senior residents, with all 50 units reserved for households earning 60% of the Area Median Income. Residents will receive rental assistance to help with affordability. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor praised the project's potential impact on housing accessibility in the city.

"I am incredibly excited to see the rehabilitation of this building by the Lansing Housing Commission. Lansing needs more housing options for everyone," Schor said. "Renovations to this historic structure means more residents will have access to safe, affordable options right in the heart of our city. These investments by the LHC, with the support of MSHDA, are another great step forward for Lansing."

Funding secured through state tax credits

The Lansing Housing Commission secured funding for the project in October 2025 through two Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority totaling $3,129,466. Of that amount, $1,650,000 will go toward the Washington Apartments rehabilitation.

The remaining LIHTC funding will support renovations and expansion at LHC's Oliver Gardens senior community on Southland Avenue. That project will create 30 refurbished apartments and 16 newly constructed units for senior households.

State Sen. Sarah Anthony, whose district includes Lansing, called the Washington Apartments project transformational for the REO Town area.

"Building on the significant investments already underway in REO Town, the rehabilitation of Washington Apartments represents a bold, transformational investment," Anthony said. "Housing is one of the most urgent needs facing Greater Lansing, and projects like this build a stronger future for REO Town and our entire community by putting resources where they matter most — helping people find and keep affordable, quality places to call home."

Part of larger investment strategy

The Washington Apartments and Oliver Gardens projects are part of the Lansing Housing Commission's ongoing investment surge that has exceeded $200 million over the past six years.

Two major downtown developments, Riverview 220 and Grand Vista Place, represent $41.2 million in new construction and will bring more than 110 affordable apartments to the city. Construction on these projects began in February 2025 and they are expected to open by June 1.

"Both the Washington Apartments and Oliver Gardens projects will be huge for our community," Fleming said. "Expanding access to affordable housing for seniors is a significant need in the Lansing area, and LHC is taking serious strides to meet that need. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to continue moving Lansing forward in 2026."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

