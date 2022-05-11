Lansing Housing Commission announces buyer for 200 single-family homes

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of homes owned by the Lansing Housing Commission will be sold to a Florida company.

Housing officials aren’t sharing the selling price for the 200 single-family homes but say they’ve accepted an offer from a company called SK Investments.

Back in October, the Housing Commission opened up a bidding process for interested buyers because the units were too expensive to maintain.

The sale is expected to be finalized this fall, however they will have to remain affordable housing for a period of 20 years under the terms of the sale contract.

