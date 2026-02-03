Lansing house fire kills 1, injures 2 others early Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich — A deadly house fire in Lansing early Tuesday morning claimed the life of one man and sent two others to the hospital with injuries.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to the blaze at 138 S. Clemens Ave. at 2:54 a.m. after a passerby spotted the fire and entered the property to rescue two residents.

A 51-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead from smoke inhalation. Two other men, ages 49 and 33, were also taken to the hospital with injuries. The fire department is not releasing the victims' names.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in a second-floor bedroom located in the back of the house. Heavy fire conditions in the upstairs bedroom burned through the floor joists, creating large holes in the floor.

The extensive structural damage to the building is slowing investigative efforts. Fire Marshal division personnel are examining the scene as the investigation remains open.

One firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening medical check and was later discharged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

