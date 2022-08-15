Lansing hosts their first Pride event in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. — The rain didn’t stop Lansing Pride's shine as they held their first local pride event in Old Town Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This event showcased the talent of members and allies of the community and most importantly provided a safe space.

"We've got a wonderful group of people behind us, we've got a wonderful group of people over here, the stage is absolutely packed, you couldn't ask for a better event," J. Ervin Bates, Lansing Pride's vice chair, says.

Lansing Pride welcomed a variety of people including political candidates like Brooke Locke, 15th District Ingham County Commissioner candidate, and Brian Daniels, 1st Ward council member on the Lansing City Council, who emphasized the importance of events like this one.

"We may be able to disagree with a lot of things, but if we find that one piece that we agree on to move forward in a positive light we get more done. This event is just one of many I hope we can do,” Locke said.

"Like Brooke said this is a great opportunity to come together and bridge that gap and being apart of it being an ally and being here supporting my friends and family is everything I can do,” Daniels said.

This was the very first Lansing Pride event, but volunteers and board members made it clear that this would not be the last.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook