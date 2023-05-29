Lansing honors veterans in early Memorial Day service

LANSING, Mich. — Memorial Day is reserved to remember those that fought for our freedoms that we get to enjoy today. I spoke with one veteran that shared Memorial Day's importance.

On Saturday, Lansing hosted a Memorial Day service at the Evergreen Cemetery. Many came to show support for those that fight for our country and to remember to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice doing so. One veteran, Les Bentley, shared why Memorial Day is so important.

"I have brothers that are here that aren't moving around anymore," said Bentley. "Marines, or Army, or Navy, or Air Force, Coast Guard, you know any service. They're brothers, and because they served, people can be free today, and they gave their lives so that people can be free."

After serving just over 32 years in the Marines, Bentley says serving is sometimes the only thing to do.

"They did it because that's what they thought they should be doing," said Bentley. "In my case, it was the right thing to do, and I have no problem of my service of 32 plus years wearing a green suit, and it's the right thing to do."

And we are proud of all those who fight for our freedoms. Thank you to all veterans that have served our country.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook