Lansing homeowners hit with 5% increase in winter property taxes: Here's why

LANSING, Mich — Winter property tax bills are arriving in mailboxes across Lansing, and residents can expect to see a noticeable increase this year.

Homeowners like Elijah Shakoor say rising housing costs—first rent, now taxes—are a cause for concern

On social media, Mayor Andy Schor says the increase is due to a state constitutional rule tying property value growth to inflation, along with voter-approved services funded by taxes.

Winter property taxes are due by February 14, and residents needing financial assistance are encouraged to call 311.

Elijah Shakoor, a Lansing resident, says he first felt the pressure of rising housing expenses as a renter.

“We moved in five years ago in the old house and rent was like $1,000, and in five years it went up to $1,650,” Shakoor said.

The higher rent pushed him to purchase a home near Eastern High School. But now, as a new homeowner, he’s facing another financial challenge—property taxes.

“Our taxes are high… the house cost $230,000, and I know it’s thousands in taxes,” Shakoor explained.This year, Lansing’s winter tax bills reflect a 5% increase, a jump that has many residents sharing similar concerns.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor addressed the tax hike on social media last week, explaining that the increase is tied to Michigan’s State Constitution.

He noted that property value assessments rise at 5% or the rate of inflation—whichever is lower. For years, inflation remained low, keeping tax increases modest. But with inflation recently rising, the state-mandated 5% cap is now taking effect.

“Now, because inflation is so high, your taxes are going up at 5% as directed by this provision in the Michigan Constitution,” Schor wrote.

The mayor also highlighted that Lansing residents are funding several voter-approved services through their taxes, including CATA, the public library, Lansing School District buildings, and Ingham County services—all contributing to the overall tax increase.

Shakoor said that while some of the taxes eventually return through services, the immediate impact is still difficult for many families.

“They’re taking them now and you’ll get it back, but like I said, it’s very high.”

Lansing residents must pay their winter property tax bills by February 14. City officials encourage anyone in need of financial assistance or support to call 311 to learn about available resources.

