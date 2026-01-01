Lansing holds inauguration for Mayor Schor, council members and clerk

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was sworn in for his third term Thursday at the Impression 5 Science Center, alongside five other city officials who took the oath of office at noon.



Schor prioritizes citywide growth with infrastructure initiatives focused on affordable housing, job creation, raods and city facilites.

Mayor plans to "overfill" police positions to maintain full staffing despite high turnover.

New performance arts center, city hall, and housing developments expected to be finalized in 2026

"This is a really exciting day, I'm ready to start the next four years," Schor said.

City Councilors Jeremy Garza, Clara Martinez, Deyanira Nevarez, and Peter Spadafore joined City Clerk Chris Swope and Schor in the inauguration ceremony for officials elected in November.

After the ceremony, Schor outlined his priorities for the new term, emphasizing citywide growth as his top goal.

"The top thing that I want to get done is making sure that everybody within our administration is pushing forward 110% to make sure we can grow the city," Schor said.

For 2026, the mayor detailed infrastructure initiatives focused on affordable housing, job creation, and improvements to roads and city facilities.

"We're gonna bring closure to a lot of things that people have heard about but haven't really seen, they have not had a chance to see a new performance arts center, a new city hall, a new skyline change with housing, these things are all going to be finalized," Schor said.

Public safety remains a key priority, with Schor emphasizing proactive community engagement efforts.

"Having the ability to really connect with our within our neighborhoods, we're gonna see a lot more of that," Schor said.

The mayor also addressed police staffing challenges, announcing plans to over-hire officers to maintain full coverage.

"We expect to be fully staffed with police, we know we have a lot of turnover, we're going to overfill called front loading to make sure we can always have police officers on, even after retirements," Schor said.

Lansing resident Loretta Stanaway attended the inaugural address and praised the mayor's focus on unity while expressing cautious optimism about his plans.

"I think he did a good speech it was focused on unity and I think that's going to be the biggest challenge," Stanaway said.

"There is some progress being made on significant fronts, I just hope that means some other things don't get left behind," Stanaway said.

Beginning his third term, Schor said his enthusiasm for the position remains strong.

"I've just got so much energy, and excitement, ready to move forward on so many different initiatives," Schor said.

