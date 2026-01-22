Lansing gun safety advocate reflects on four-year-old girl's shooting death

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing gun safety advocate who survived an accidental shooting as a teenager is speaking out after police say a four-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Wednesday.



Lansing Police believe the victim may have had access to an unsecured gun.

Since 2024, Michigan law requires gun owners to store unloaded weapons in lock boxes or with locking devices.

Michael McKissic says outreach groups are working together more than in years past but that work still needs to be done.

WATCH: GUN SAFETY ADVOCATE REACTS AFTER LANSING GIRL'S SHOOTING DEATH

Gun safety advocate reacts after Lansing girl's shooting death

Michael McKissic, founder of the Mikey23 Foundation, said the tragedy brings back memories of his own experience with an unsecured weapon.

"It happened to me when I was 16," McKissic said. "I accidentally got shot through the hand and through the leg."

McKissic said a family member was playing with an unsecured gun when it went off and hit him.

WATCH: FOUR-YEAR-OLD DIES IN SHOOTING IN NORTH LANSING

4-year-old dies in shooting in north Lansing

Lansing Police say a four-year-old girl died Wednesday after she suffered a gunshot wound. Investigators believe she may have had access to an unsecured weapon.

Since 2024, Michigan law requires gun owners to store unloaded weapons in lock boxes or with locking devices.

"That's very sad for me to hear this story," McKissic said. "It brings me back to that point about securing your weapons.

WATCH: LANSING MAN CHARGED IN DEADLY MEMORIAL DAY SHOOTING

Lansing man charged in deadly Memorial Day shooting

McKissic founded the Mikey23 Foundation in 2015, naming it after his son, whom he lost to gun violence. McKissic said outreach groups are collaborating more than in previous year but says there's still work to be done.

"A lot of the other organizations including Mikey23 we are on the same page," McKissic said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.