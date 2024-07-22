Lansing gets US Navy Ship named after it

On Monday, a major announcement came to Lansing...A US Navy ship will be named after the city.

The transport ship will be responsible for transporting people, logistics and more.

“It is my deepest honor to announce that our next transport TEPF 16 will be named the USS Lansing,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

A round of applause echoed from the capitol steps Monday morning, because For the first time ever Lansing will have a US Navy ship named after it.

“This is incredible this is just one of those things that show we are an international city,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor and other big timers like Toro and Governor Gretchen whither, were there to celebrate the historic announcement. Whitmer serving as the sponsor of the ship.

“It’s really a great point of pride for our state, this beautiful city and to personally have a role in it, I am grateful,” Whitmer said.

So where is the ship now? Well, it's being made in Alabama and when its done, we're told its going to have some pretty big responsibilities.

“She would actually transport logistics and people, medical patients as well too and supplies all around the globe,” Del Toro said.

