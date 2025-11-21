Lansing gets $617K grant for downtown housing project

LANSING, Mich — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a redevelopment project in downtown Lansing that will create 15 affordable housing units for essential workers and nearly 6,900 square feet of commercial space.

The project, located in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue in the Stadium District, will receive a $617,210 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Revitalization and Placemaking program. The total capital investment is expected to reach more than $7.2 million.

"Support for this redevelopment project in Downtown Lansing underscores our commitment to our 'Make It in Michigan' economic development strategy's focus on the people, places, and projects that are integral to growing Michigan's economy," Whitmer said.

The housing units will be affordable for essential workers including teachers, police officers and state employees. The project will revitalize three functionally obsolete two-story buildings currently on the parcels.

Michele Wildman, MEDC's senior vice president of Community Planning and Development Readiness, said the redevelopment will provide housing and commercial opportunities while promoting additional activity and vibrancy in the capital city.

Michigan Ave Revitalization, LLC, a development entity of Gillespie Group, is leading the project. Pat Gillespie founded Gillespie Group, which focuses on revitalizing communities throughout Michigan.

"MEDC's support of the revitalization of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue is a powerful example of what can happen when vision and support come together for the good of a community," Gillespie said.

The project is leveraging multiple funding sources, including a $3 million appropriation in partnership with LEAP Thrive, a Michigan State Housing Development Authority 15-year Tax Increment Financing of approximately $1,020,345, and a Local Brownfield Revolving Fund loan of $626,011.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the project represents an important next step for Michigan Avenue.

"I am excited to see the new retail and housing, continuing to grow this important commercial corridor," Schor said.

Keith Lambert, president of LEAP THRIVE, said the organization was created specifically to facilitate community-focused projects like this redevelopment.

The Revitalization and Placemaking program has supported 245 total projects across Michigan since its launch in 2022. Officials expect the downtown Lansing project to inject hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the city's economy while adding vibrancy and walkability to the bustling downtown corridor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

