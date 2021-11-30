Watch
Lansing gets $150,000 from the state for projects at Frances Park

<a href="https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/michigan/frances-park-boucle">https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/michigan/frances-park-boucle</a>
Frances Park
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has awarded $150,000 to the city of Lansing to improve the shade structures in Frances Park and to make the park more accessible.

It's part of nearly $2 million awarded to 16 Michigan communities through the Recreation Passport grant program, which started in 2010 to enhance local community parks and trails.

According to a statement released by the Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office, the selected applicants clearly demonstrated how their projects “broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Whitmer said that the grant funding “helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”

Visit the DNR’s website to find out more about available grants.

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

