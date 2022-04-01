Lansing Future DOcs program seeks to give students real world experience

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is working to make the path toward becoming a doctor more accessible for students in mid-Michigan by offering a unique real world experience program.

The Lansing Future Docs 2022 program is currently accepting applications for students in and around Ingham County who are in grades 10 through 12.

The program is being offered by the school’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and is slated to run from April through June.

Students will be given the chance to learn from healthcare professionals, visit MSU’s campus and visit local hospitals.

The program is free.

If you know a student who’d like to sign up, here's a link to the application:Lansing Future Docs Program

