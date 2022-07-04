Lansing Fourth of July parade turns around amid abortion rights protest

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing’s annual 4th of July Celebration Parade took a sharp turn Monday morning. While floats drove to celebrate independence, abortion rights protesters came out for a different cause.

The day started with music, dancing and excitement as community members gathered from all over mid-Michigan to kick off the Fourth of July parade.

"It was really hard when we didn't have these parades for two years in a row, but here we are doing it again and it's just a wonderful feeling being out here in the beautiful parade celebrating our nation's birthday," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Floats, cars and people were lined up on Allegan Street to start the parade.

The celebration line quickly came to a stop, as the parade was met with thousands of abortion rights protesters coming from the opposite direction. A small group of those protesters blocked off the parade route entirely.

The parade ended earlier than expected as the cars and floats began to turn around.

The parade and protest remained peaceful.

FOX 47 News reporter Lauren Shields talked with protest organizers about why they wanted to be at the Capitol on Monday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

