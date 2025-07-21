Lansing flea market offers bargains for shoppers on a budget

In a world where every dollar counts, neighbors came to The Mega Mall Outdoor Flea Market looking to find bargains on a budget.

The monthly flea market in Lansing provides shoppers with affordable options during challenging economic times.

Vendors like Kelley Cranmore sell items at half the retail cost, benefiting both sellers and buyers.

The market runs every third Sunday from April through October at the Lansing Mega Mall.

The monthly flea market in Lansing is more than just an opportunity for neighbors to shop. It's about community connection and saving money.

"Looking for a gem if by chance," shopper Angie Painter said.

Gems like a pair of shoes, a mug or a stuffed animal. The flea market has many bargains, and those deals can make a real difference for shoppers.

"It's a big deal, it really is. Extra money in our pocket and finding quality stuff because a lot of new stuff - it's not even of the quality even though you're paying the extra money. That's what we're here for, we're here to find the good stuff," Painter said.

Some treasures can be found at vendor Kelley Cranmore's booth. Her business buys storage units that go up for sale.

"We try to buy things that we can resell for half the cost that it would cost you normally," Cranmore said.

Cranmore explained what it means to her to be able to offer neighbors more for their dollar.

"It's exciting for us to be able to offer that to people because not only do they get a deal, but we're making money and getting a deal as well," Cranmore said.

The Lansing Flea Market is held every third Sunday April through October at the Lansing Mega Mall.

