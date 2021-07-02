Lansing fireworks dealer: Sales have doubled since 2019

LANSING, Mich. — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, so grab your sparklers while you can because fireworks are in high demand.

Founder and CEO of Pro Fireworks James Stajos said sales have doubled since the pandemic.

"Fireworks sales in general are up 100 percent over two years ago," he said.

Last year, most mid-Michigan fireworks displays were canceled due to the pandemic, causing lots of people to move the celebration to their homes.

Stajos said sales "exploded."

"We had about 50 percent new customers in 2020. And it seems like they're repeating it and doing it again in 2021. So sales throughout the whole United States are way up, demand is up," said Stajos.

With the unexpected demand, wholesalers haven't been able to keep up.

"A lot of items are backordered taking longer to get because consumer demand has been so high for so long," Stajos said.

Some residents said they've been shopping all week for the big day.

Daniel Medellim and his sons have been all of over the city shopping.

"This is probably our seventh or eighth day..." he said, "probably my third time here though."

Yasmeen Ludy Sall fireworks at Pro Fireworks

But Pro Fireworks came prepared.

"Last year, as the sales were increasing, we were able to order early," Stajos said. "So, as you can see, Pro Fireworks is completely stocked at all 14 locations throughout Michigan."

