Lansing firefighters to host annual Detroit Lions vs. Lansing Firefighters All Star game

Posted at 6:57 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 18:57:42-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Firefighter’s Union Local #421 is hosting their 15th annual all star game against the Detroit Lion's Legends basketball team on May 2.

The game will take place at 7:00 p.m. at Lansing Catholic High School.

Tickets to the game are $20.00 for general admission and a special family ticket for mom, dad, and all the kids is $50.00.

Proceeds go to the Lansing Firefighter’s Local #421.

To order tickets, click here.

For additional information call the ticket hotline at 1-517-332-1617.

