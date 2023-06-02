Lansing fire chief says the heat won't slow down his EMTs

LANSING, Mich. — If you've been outside this week, you know it has been really hot. Lansing Fire Department Chief Brian Sturdivant wants the community to know that his medical first responder staff will take care of them, even in the heat

“Our units are air conditioned, and it comes in handy this time of the year,” Sturdivant said.

With these high temperatures hovering over mid-Michigan, Sturdivant said the department’s EMS trucks have everything they need to safely transport patients.

“We have ice packs and cooling mechanisms in our units,” he said. “We have a lot of monitoring and EKG machines in our units. We really have some cutting edge technology.”

And like with most technology, heat isn’t always a friend, which is why Sturdivant said, when it's hot, equipment in EMS trucks are checked frequently to make sure they are properly working before going out.

When it comes to EMS staff and the heat, Sturdivant said it’s all about making sure they stay hydrated.

“Drink as much water, be conscious of sports drinks and stay hydrated in the event of an incident happening during the heat,” he said.

On average, the Lansing’s EMS staff takes between 55 and 60 calls a day. Sturdivant said the heat isn’t going to stop them from serving the community, so if you need help.

“Do not hesitate. If you have need for 911 assistance, please dial 911, and we will be there quick to give you the services you need,” he said.

