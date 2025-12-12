Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant departs from department

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant is no longer with the department, city officials confirmed on Friday.

It is unclear if Sturdivant resigned or was let go, or the reason for this move. The departure comes weeks after a Lansing firefighter filed a lawsuit against Sturdivant and the City of Lansing.

The lawsuit alleges Sturdivant violated the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act, when he allegedly asked and required the female firefighter to wear a bra while on duty. A spokesperson for the Lansing Mayor's office said the City will not comment on the lawsuit. A phone message left for Sturdivant on Thursday seeking comment on the lawsuit was not returned. Another phone message for Sturdivant on Friday seeking comment on both the lawsuit and his departure from the fire department was not immediately returned.

In the meantime, officials have announced an interim fire chief.

“Mayor Schor has notified the City Council and Fire Board of Commissioners that he has named Carrie Edwards-Clemons as the Interim Fire Chief effective immediately and she will remain in the role until a permanent Fire Chief is appointed,” said Scott Bean with the Mayor’s office.

Sturdivant, who has over 30 years of experience, stepped into the Lansing Fire Chief role in 2022 and his contract was set to end on Dec. 31 of 2025.

