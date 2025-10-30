LANSING, Mich — With the pending suspension of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, some Lansing residents are wondering where their next meal will come from. City of Lansing and state leaders are now stepping up to address growing concerns about food insecurity across the city.

Lansing residents are facing food insecurity as the federal government pauses SNAP benefits, driving more people to local food pantries.

LMTS Community Outreach Services is seeing record demand, with many first-time visitors seeking free groceries.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lansing officials announced a lawsuit against the federal government to challenge the suspension of benefits.

Mayor Andy Schor says the city is expanding food pantries and organizing food drop-offs while urging neighbors to help one another until federal aid resumes.

WATCH: Lansing Fights Back: City, State challenge federal SNAP pause

At LMTS Community Outreach Services, shelves are stocked, shopping carts are lined up, and neighbors are selecting groceries—just like any supermarket. But unlike most stores, everything here is free of charge.

“Mac and cheese, some French bread pizzas, and pumpkin spice,” said one local resident, describing the items in their cart.

Since the announcement of a nationwide pause in SNAP benefits, the center has seen a surge in demand.

“We are now being impacted by increased numbers, and the economic level of those we’re seeing is changing,” said Joshua Gillespie, LMTS executive director. “People are telling us, ‘I never thought I’d be at a food pantry. I never thought I’d be in line waiting for food.’”

The rise in need is one reason Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lansing city officials gathered at LMTS to announce a lawsuit against the federal government for suspending SNAP benefits.

“If the prospect of tens of millions of Americans going hungry is not motivation enough for us to all come together and act,” Nessel said, “then I don’t know what ever will be.”

Nessel was joined by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who echoed her call for urgency. Schor warned that without a swift resolution, families will be forced to make painful financial choices just to keep food on the table.

When asked what steps the city is taking, Schor said Lansing is mobilizing local resources to help fill the gap.

“We are doing everything we can,” Schor said. “We don’t have millions and millions of dollars to backfill the federal government, but we’re working on plans for more food pantries and creating drop-off points where people can donate food for those in need.”

Schor highlighted the many food pantries in Lansing that are expanding their reach and urged residents to continue supporting one another during this uncertain time.

“We’re scrapping for all the resources we can,” he said. “We’re hoping that this money will be released, the government shutdown will end, and benefits will continue.”

