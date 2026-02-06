Lansing extends Code Blue cold weather response through Feb. 14

LANSING, Mich — The City of Lansing has extended its Code Blue Cold Weather Response Plan through Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m., providing critical overnight warming centers and expanded shelter services as frigid temperatures continue to grip the area.
The Letts Community Center will serve as the primary warming center, operating overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through the duration of the Code Blue activation.
The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to extend operating hours and temporarily increase capacity to accommodate more people seeking refuge from dangerous cold. The plan also authorizes Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport individuals needing assistance directly to local shelters.
The Capital Area Transportation Authority will provide free bus rides to anyone needing transportation to warming centers or shelters during the activation period.
Emergency shelters available during Code Blue
Weekday daytime options:
- Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
Weekday nighttime options:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (walk-in intakes accepted 8 a.m. to midnight)
- Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (families only, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (warming center, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Weekend daytime options:
- Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414
Weekend nighttime options:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (walk-in intakes accepted 8 a.m. to midnight)
- Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (families only, overnight hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (warming center, overnight hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Additional warming centers
Several city community centers and libraries also provide daytime warming options:
City community centers (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.):
- Foster Community Center, 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233
- Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313
- Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686
Libraries:
- CADL Downtown Library, 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350
- South Lansing Library, 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840
The CATA Transportation Center at 420 S Grand Avenue also serves as a warming location during regular operating hours.
Residents can call 211 for additional social service resources.
Complete warming center information is available on the city's website.
