Lansing extends Code Blue cold weather response through Feb. 14

LANSING, Mich — The City of Lansing has extended its Code Blue Cold Weather Response Plan through Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m., providing critical overnight warming centers and expanded shelter services as frigid temperatures continue to grip the area.

The Letts Community Center will serve as the primary warming center, operating overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through the duration of the Code Blue activation.

The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to extend operating hours and temporarily increase capacity to accommodate more people seeking refuge from dangerous cold. The plan also authorizes Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport individuals needing assistance directly to local shelters.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority will provide free bus rides to anyone needing transportation to warming centers or shelters during the activation period.

Emergency shelters available during Code Blue

Weekday daytime options:



Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145



Weekday nighttime options:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (walk-in intakes accepted 8 a.m. to midnight)

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (families only, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (warming center, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)



Weekend daytime options:



Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414



Weekend nighttime options:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (walk-in intakes accepted 8 a.m. to midnight)

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (families only, overnight hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (warming center, overnight hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Additional warming centers

Several city community centers and libraries also provide daytime warming options:

City community centers (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.):



Foster Community Center, 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313

Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686

Libraries:



CADL Downtown Library, 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350

South Lansing Library, 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840

The CATA Transportation Center at 420 S Grand Avenue also serves as a warming location during regular operating hours.

Residents can call 211 for additional social service resources.

Complete warming center information is available on the city's website.

