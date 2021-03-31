Lansing expects to get $51 million in federal stimulus money

LANSING, Mich. — Roughly $51 million in federal stimulus money is coming to the city of Lansing.

It's part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan designed to help state and local governments offset financial blows from the pandemic.

Guidelines from the U.S. Treasury on how the money can be spent are broad, leaving it up to local government officials to decide where to invest.

“In terms of our revenues, we know we’ve seen significant losses, so that will be backfilled,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor announced last week that, as part of his $237 million proposed city budget, some of the stimulus money would make up for lost income tax and parking revenue losses.

City Council President Peter Spadafore says the remaining money will play a critical role in Lansing’s economic rebound.

“What those dollars will be used for is to help shore up our bottom line so that layoffs aren’t necessary and that essential services can continue,” Spadafore said.

The money must be spent by December 2024, a timeline Ingham County treasurer Eric Schertzing says will help local governments allocate the money strategically.

“There’s some impacts that we want to take care of right away and then there’s also what you can do by having a little longer investment profile to really be catalytic in changes in the community,” said Schertzing.

