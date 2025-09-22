Lansing efforts for more local involvement over liquor license approvals

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — A new liquor license transfer granted along Pleasant Grove Road has sparked concerns among Lansing residents and city officials, leading to calls for more local control over the state's liquor licensing process.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission recently approved a liquor license transfer for a location between Jolly and Holmes roads. The site currently appears to be an auto repair shop.

"Not at that location, I am concerned," said Colleen Williams, a neighbor who works at Rocks Party Store.

Williams has worked at the liquor store for the past four years, where she handles supplies and orders.

"I run the liquor store. I take care of supplies, orders," Williams said.

Months before the license transfer was granted, Lansing neighbors and city officials expressed opposition due to the location's proximity to a school, Boys and Girls Club and other liquor stores.

"We don't think we need another liquor store in the premise of three four others. Community expressed their opposition, we had city council pass a resolution not supporting it and we feel like it was all ignored," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Because of this situation, Schor said he and some council members are pushing for more local input in the liquor licensing process.

"We've approached our legislators, state senator Sam Singh to allow locals to have a little more say so and for locals to be able to weigh in before a decision is made," Schor said.

Neighbors like Williams support the idea of increased local control.

"I think it's a good idea to have the city take more control as opposed to the state because in the city, we're the ones here," Williams said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

