Lansing Economic Area Partnership's Elevate program helps Black-owned businesses

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Economic Area Partnership, or LEAP, said it's important for Black-owned businesses to thrive, which is why they’ve started Elevate a new program to help.

“The frames that I have right now are colorful, professional and fashionable,” said owner of Moore Vision Optical Boutique Melissa Moore, who takes pride in being a Black business owner.

“Being a Black business owner means so much to me because it's a way that I could help out the community and be able to provide jobs, income to the community as well,” she said.

Moore has kept that at the forefront since she started the optical company a year ago. She also supports Black businesses through her business by working with Black frame designers.

While she’s grateful for her success, Moore said she couldn’t have done it without local resources. She’s one of ten Black business owners a part of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership’s Elevate program.

“Elevate is program that is designed to help support Black entrepreneurs in the Lansing area,” said Tony Willis with LEAP. “This is a partnership between LEAP and PNC foundation, and we’re in our second year of a three-year term in the program."

Willis spearheads the program, and he says businesses who take part typically gain a lot of knowledge.

“They get their own individual work plan, we try and figure out what areas they can best improve with their internal operations, we’re looking for pathways for new revenue sources and how they can do business better in different markets,” Willis said.

The program is six months long, and while Moore enjoyed all that is has offered, she most enjoyed getting to know other business owners like herself.

“I’ve gotten a really awesome support system of Black women business owners that I’ve met, and the unity has been most valuable for me,” Moore said.

