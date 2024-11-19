Lansing drivers to see closures as the 40th Silver Bells celebration approaches

The 40th Silver Bells in the City celebration is happening Friday in Lansing

A parade, floats, lights, and music are expected to draw in thousands

Video shows a city official talking about street closures while a resident prepares for Friday's festivities

Lifelong Lansing resident Geraldine Rush is ready to ring in the holiday season with another trip to an annual event she's been coming to since it started.

"Everybody comes together for the lighting of the Christmas tree," Rush said. "Everybody's just so friendly during this time."

WATCH: SILVER BELLS ANNUAL ORNAMENT

Silver Bells Annual. Ornament

Rush is referring to the city's 40th Silver Bells in the City celebration which offers a parade, dozens of vendors, a light show, and live music.

Andy Kilpatrick, the city's director of public service, says about 10 to 15 streets will be closed down for the parade route.

PHOTO: MAP OF THE PARADE ROUTE WITH THE START AT THE CORNER OF CAPITOL AVE AND HILLSDALE ST

City of Lansing

"Anything up along Washington Street, down Capitol Avenue," Kilpatrick said. "If you're looking between Kalamazoo and Ottawa, between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue, those will be closing for the parade."

It'll be a busy Friday night in the area with Silver Bells happening on the same night Michigan State University's football team hosts Purdue University in East Lansing.

"It'll be interesting to see what kind of overlap there is with traffic," Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick added that the reopening of Martin Luther King Boulevard and the anticipated reopening of Michigan Avenue will help drivers with the potential congestion.

Rush plans to park at a building a few blocks from Michigan Avenue and meet with friends to enjoy what Silver Bells has to offer.

"We're going to eat some food, we're going to socialize," Rush said. "Everybody's just happy and joyful. It's the season to be jolly."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook