Lansing deputy mayor parts ways with the city leaving residents with questions

LANSING, Mich. — Residents are raising a lot of questions after Lansing’s former Deputy Mayor Jane DiSessa departed unexpectedly from the city.

“It is something she did?” said resident Lashaun Winston. “Is it something the city did? Why don’t we know? What’s the secret?”

DiSessa was in the role for a little over a year, and prior to that, she worked for municipalities like Brighton and Pontiac. We’re told her last day with Lansing was on June 9, which was weeks before her contract was set to expire.

“I just simply like to state that I really appreciated working with the city of Lansing. It was an honor and a privilege,” DiSessa said during a phone interview.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said DiSessa was a valued member of Schor’s administration and that she was greatly appreciated because she helped grow Lansing. We asked the mayor’s office when they are planning to fill the deputy mayor position and was told there’s no immediate plan to do so because the mayor is working to shift duties after 2024 budget cuts.

And as the position remains vacant, questions from residents are piling up.

“What does that mean for the city of Lansing?” Winston said. “What does that mean for us? With that position being open, what’s the next step for Lansing?”

