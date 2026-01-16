Lansing data center developer holds Q&A session as public hearing approaches

LANSING, Mich — Representatives from UK-based company Deep Green held a virtual discussion Thursday night to address community concerns about their proposed data center project in Lansing.

During the two-hour Zoom session, neighbors submitted questions through a chat box, which developers answered throughout the meeting.

One key question focused on whether the new data center would cause utility rate increases for customers of Lansing Board of Water and Light. Developers insisted it would not and said the company would foot the bill for any energy the company uses.

The developers also showed artist renderings of the building, which would be located across from BWL's building on Cedar Street near downtown Lansing.

Deep Green announced the planned $120 million project in November. Since then, the development has faced several meetings and protests against data center development across Michigan.

Next month, the Lansing City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss rezoning this piece of land so that a data center can be built in its place. The city is holding a public hearing on rezoning four parcels of land to make way for the development of data centers on February 9.

