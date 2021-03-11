Lansing couple paints, hides 'kindness rocks' across city

LANSING, Mich. — For two Lansing residents, rocks you might see on the ground while taking a stroll are blank canvases that can be used to spread a little kindness.

“The kindness rocks project is a project I started last year that was a way to help people in COVID be able to beat boredom with everyone stuck inside at home,” said Sarah Carney.

Carney and her fiance, Christopher Haag, find rocks for the project in the park near their apartment.

The two paint the rocks with positive messages or quirky animals and hide them across the city, transforming them into fun trinkets for anyone who finds them.

“A big part of it is you can either keep it or you can re-hide it for other people to find," said Carney. "We get lots of posts of kids that loved it so much that they don’t want to give it up and I just think that’s so sweet.”

Haag says you don’t have to be an artist to take part in the project.

“If you don’t have a whole paint set, grab a sharpie, draw a smiley face on it, draw a heart on in red sharpie and re-hide it," he said. "Most people have that stuff at their house.”

From Lansing to Grand Rapids, Carney said, social media helps her see just how far the kindness rocks travel.

“We actually found one that made its way all the way to Scotland from people posting it on social media,” said Carney.

Carney says the Lansing-area kindness rocks project is more than just a quarantine hobby.

“When people go out for walks, they find it and it brings a smile to their face," she said. "That’s the whole purpose of the kindness rocks.”

