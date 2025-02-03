Lansing Council President pauses appointments to city boards, citing lack of transparency

Lansing Council President Ryan Kost has paused appointments to city boards and commissions, citing lack of transparency.

Members of city boards and commissions are appointed by Mayor Andy Schor. In the past, there have been allegations of unfairness in the process.

Watch video above to hear how neighbors are responding to the pause and to hear what Kost says needs to be done before he can lift it.

A push for transparency hits Lansing again. This time, involving Mayor Andy Schor's appointment process to the city's 40 plus boards and commissions.

“I was completely clueless for three months, I didn't hear anything," said neighbor Luna Brown.

Out of the loop - is how Brown described her experience applying for the DEI Advisory Board, a board, like others in the city, where members are appointed by Mayor Schor.

“When you have the mayor being able to pick every position, there's going to be favoritism,” she said. “He's going to pick people that are his allies and that are going to do well for his administration.”

This is a concern that's being felt among city leaders too.

“The folks that don't have the political ties and someone pushing for them, they don't get those positions and that's incredibly frustration,” said Council President Ryan Kost.

Frustrating to the point, where Kost said he's taking action.

“I am requesting a database, of all the applicants they hold on to, what they've applied to and where they are within the process,” Kost said.

Until that happens, Kost said he will be postponing all the mayor's commission and board appointments.

Mayor Schor released the following statement:

“The Council President and I talked late last week and he requested all applicants to City boards and commissions be placed online. He also informed me that he will not be taking up any appointments until his request is granted.

I am reviewing his request, as I do any requests from Council members. The current system follows the City Charter and ordinances and has been in place for many years, dating back several Mayors and Council members. I can’t speak for any other Mayor, but my system has always been to follow the law, review all applicants, and appoint the person that I think is best for the job, subject to Council approval. That system will continue.

After our conversation late Thursday, I began conversations with staff and scheduled time with the City Clerk to review what it would take to post all applicants online, while ensuring privacy requirements under law. I will respond to the Council President once this due diligence is done. Until that time, I will continue to follow our law and send appointments to City Council, as this is part of the responsibility of the Mayor as outlined in the City Charter.”