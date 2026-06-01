Lansing community holds prayer walk in solidarity with immigrants

More than 100 community members gathered in Lansing on Sunday for a prayer walk in support of immigrants, with participants voicing concerns about immigration enforcement and calling for dignity for immigrant communities.

More than 100 Lansing community members gathered Sunday for a prayer walk supporting immigrants.

Organizers voiced concerns about ICE enforcement actions and conditions in immigrant detention facilities.

At 100 years old, participant Gloria Miller said she plans to keep speaking out for causes she believes in.

WATCH: Lansing community walks in solidarity with immigrants

Lansing community walks in solidarity with immigrants

Gloria Miller, 100, was among those who joined the walk.

"As long as I'm still alive, I wanna do something good," Miller said.

The walk focused on peace, justice and dignity for immigrants, with participants gathering to show their support.

"I don't like what's happening in the world today," Miller said.

Janice Hudson with the Michigan Network Advocates Team helped organize the event.

"They have been treated extremely poorly, and our faith tells us that we must step up," Hudson said.

"As a Catholic, my faith commands me to uphold the dignity of all people. And that dignity is being violated right now," Hudson said.

Organizers and participants also voiced concerns about ICE enforcement actions and immigrant detention facilities.

"Through the horrible detention centers, through being shackled and herded onto airplanes, it's really quite appalling," Hudson said.

For Miller, the message transcends politics.

"Why does everyone want to fight each other? I mean, politics is just ruining things," Miller said.

Miller said she has no plans to stop speaking out for the causes she believes in.

"If I'm still here, I might as well do something," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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