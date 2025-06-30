Lansing community comes together for first annual American Car Show

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing neighbors revved up for summer Sunday at the first annual American Car Show hosted by Best Furniture Outlet.



The event drew over a thousand neighbors to see unique and classic cars.

Best Furniture Outlet partnered with Capitol City Muscle Car Club and Spotless Detailing and Window Tint for the event.

The car show is part of an ongoing commitment to unite the Lansing community through local, family-owned business events.

"Families are very excited about the fact that now they have something else to do on a Sunday afternoon," Best Furniture Outlet CEO Ehab Awad said.

The event featured many vehicles on display and attracted over a thousand neighbors, including Larry Kennedy, who brought his custom car to showcase.

Kennedy's custom prohibition-themed car, complete with a mini museum in the trunk, was just one example of the unique vehicles on display.

But for Awad, it's about more than fancy cars.

"Community involvement, community unity. We wanna continue to unite our community. And these kinds of events - events that are run by local and most importantly, family-owned businesses in the city of Lansing," Awad said.

Awad explained that Sunday's car show was just the beginning in his commitment to bringing the Lansing community together.

"It's our first year and our first one. And so far, based on the demand that we're getting, I can tell that this is gonna happen every single year," Awad said.

