Lansing Community College will not increase tuition for 2022-2023 school year

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition costs for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to a press release sent out by the college, in-district students will continue to pay $114 per credit hour, "keeping LCC among the most affordable community colleges in Michigan."

LCC Board of Trustees Chair Ryan Buck wrote in the press release, “Our decision to keep tuition flat reinforces this board’s commitment to ensuring that cost is never a barrier to receiving a quality education at Lansing Community College.”

Registration for the fall semester is open now. Classes begin Aug. 18.

