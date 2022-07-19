Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing Community College will not increase tuition for 2022-2023 school year

LCC East Campus
Lauren Shields 2021
LCC East Campus
LCC East Campus
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 11:53:38-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition costs for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to a press release sent out by the college, in-district students will continue to pay $114 per credit hour, "keeping LCC among the most affordable community colleges in Michigan."

LCC Board of Trustees Chair Ryan Buck wrote in the press release, “Our decision to keep tuition flat reinforces this board’s commitment to ensuring that cost is never a barrier to receiving a quality education at Lansing Community College.”

Registration for the fall semester is open now. Classes begin Aug. 18.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter