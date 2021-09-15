Lansing Community College rents 387 on-street parking spaces from city

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College has leased an additional 387 street parking spaces from the city of Lansing.

The cost of these additional spaces, reserved for LCC students, faculty and staff, was $400,000 for the next year.

The college lost 1000 parking spaces earlier this year with the demolition of the Gannon Parking Ramp on the college's downtown campus.

LCC is replacing the Gannon Ramp with a five-story, 1,700-space parking structure, set to open in September of 2022.

But in the meantime, even with the additional street parking spaces, the college is still short 793 spaces compared to what it previously was able to offer to students.

But Chris MacKersie, executive director Of administrative services at LCC, said parking is not an issue.

“With the combination of COVID and online classes, we're in a good place right now with the parking that we've got from the city,” Mackersie said. “But we'd love to have a parking problem, though. The more students the better on campus.”

MacKersie said the street parking deal with the city will continue until August of 2022.

