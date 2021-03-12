Lansing Community College pausing spring sports due to COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. — Spring had sprung for athletes at Lansing Community College but now spring athletics on campus are pausing over COVID-19 concerns.

A COVID-19 outbreak on the baseball team resulted in six confirmed cases in the dugout.

“The college is taking a conservative approach to protecting the health and safety of our students, coaches and community. Out of an abundance of caution, LCC is temporarily suspending all athletic program training, practices, travel and games,” the college said in a press release Thursday.

Lansing Community College's spring sports are baseball, softball and track and field. So far, no other teams have reported COVID cases. There is still no date set for the reinstatement of athletics but some sports may be back to action before others.

“The college will follow CDC’s 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines. The other athletic programs may resume sooner,” Director of Public Relations Marilyn Twine said.

Just last month the LCC Stars baseball team was ranked number 13 in the nation for the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division 2 programs.

