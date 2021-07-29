Lansing Community College forgives 4 years of student debt

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College will forgive student debt from fall 2017 through spring 2021. This includes recalling eligible accounts from collection.

The goal is to encourage students who started attending classes at LCC to continue.

LCC is using federal money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, authorized by the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

“The pandemic has been hard for everyone, and we want to pay forward this federal funding to benefit our students,” LCC President Steve Robinson wrote in a press release. “We hope students take advantage of this fresh start to re-enroll and complete their education, but even if they don’t, we hope the account forgiveness gives them some peace of mind during a difficult time.”

This is a one-time program, and students will be responsible for tuition and fees from all future semesters.

Fall registration at LCC is open now, with both face-to-face and online options available.

Students who think they might receive account forgiveness, click here.

