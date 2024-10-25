Lansing Community College celebrates increased enrollment through Michigan's tuition assistance initiatives

Through Michigan's $19 billion school aid budget, a number of initiatives have been introduced to provide discounted and in some cases free tuition to students in Michigan

The Michigan Reconnect program offers free tuition at in district community colleges for community members 21 to 25

The newly introduced Michigan Guarantee includes in district tuition along with an additional $1,000

In the attached story, I spoke with LCC officials and a Michigan Reconnect recipient about how tuition assistance has benefitted students across Michigan

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over the summer we learned that students across the state now have access to tuition free community college and since then enrollment has been up and LCC officials say they hope this trend continues.

"My first LCC class was right before Covid hit" said Aral Gribble, Lansing Community College student.

Aral Gribble's education journey has been one of many ups and downs.

"I originally went to school at U of M but I had some troubles and never graduated so I started working as an actor" he said.

He says once he decided to finish out his degree, the Michigan Reconnect program helped him get back on track.

The program lets Michigan residents ages 21-to-24 go to community college tuition-free.

"Depending on where you go and what program you choose you could have significantly reduced or your tuition paid for" said Nichole Waters, Director of admissions at LCC.

One of the goals was to get more people into schools and according to MI School Data, college enrollment in the state Michigan has increased by about 2,000 compared to the 2021-2022 school year and community college officials expect it to rise even more.

"We serve even high school students through our dual enrollment program, newly graduated high schoolers as well as adults who want to finish that degree or start that degree" Waters said.

Students like Aral told me that not having to worry about tuition has been life changing.

"I have connected to my community in ways I never thought were possible and created connections and friendships and skills and relationships that have complete 180'd my life.... I never thought" Aral said.

Applications for Lansing community college are open for next semester.

