Lansing Common FC loses to Detroit Inter 3-2

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Common FC lost to Detroit Inter 3-2.
The well-matched teams went head-to-head in what was a close game until the very end.
"This is disappointing certainly but it will allow us to serve as motivation-- a springboard for next year," said Brent Sorg, Lansing Common FC's assistant coach.
Saturday's game marks the end of a championship dream for the local team this year.
