Lansing Common FC loses to Detroit Inter 3-2

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 12:08:45-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Common FC lost to Detroit Inter 3-2.

The well-matched teams went head-to-head in what was a close game until the very end.

"This is disappointing certainly but it will allow us to serve as motivation-- a springboard for next year," said Brent Sorg, Lansing Common FC's assistant coach.

Saturday's game marks the end of a championship dream for the local team this year.

