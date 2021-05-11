Lansing Common FC introducing team and coaching staff to the community ahead of home opener

LANSING, Mich. — Men’s soccer is just five days away from its first kickoff here in the capital city in more than 500 days.

The Lansing Common FC will face off against Fort Wayne Sport Club Saturday, May 15 at their home field Eastern High Stadium.

Led by Head Coach Josh Oakley, and backed by a roster full of hometown talent and some new faces, the Lansing Common is ready to take the Midwest Premier League by storm and represent their community with pride.

"You play for this city. Represent it well," Oakley said. "Whether you're from here or not, represent it with pride."

Osman Haji graduated from Lansing Everett High School back in 2015 before going on to play soccer for Jackson College and later in Kalamazoo. But, Haji says that Lansing will forever be home to him.

"I can't even put that into words. It just means so much to me to be part of it and to play at home it just means to much to me," Haji said.

For Lansing Common midfielder and former DeWitt Panther, Esteban Russell this team is an opportunity for the community to come together.

"We have people from Mason, Okemos, Williamston, DeWitt, all over the Lansing community so it's awesome to not only get the family out here but the local kids," Russell said.

Season tickets are on sale at the Lansing Common website. Starting this week, single-game tickets are now up for grabs.

