Lansing City Council’s recommendations for 25/26 budget include $8 million for roads and sidewalks

LANSING, Mich — Neighbors said driving down Pleasant Grove Road is no joke. The road stretches about 5 miles, and it's filled with its fair share of peeling concrete and potholes.

“I hit potholes daily driving on this street,” said resident Stephen Clark.

And hitting potholes comes along with damaging vehicles.

“Tires, wheel alignments, list hubcaps, you name it!!” Said resident Loretta Stanaway.

But, something may be done about it. Monday, City council provided Mayor Andy Schor with their priority list for the 2025/26 fiscal year budget, it includes $8 million to go towards repairing sidewalks and streets. If approved by the mayor, Roads and sidewalks in underserved areas, like pleasant grove, will be prioritized.

Some residents are on the fence about that approach.

“I kinda understand that but I think you need to tackle the worst areas, where-ever they are, whether thats an area you consider underserved or not,” Stanaway said.

We reached out to Mayor schor who told us, he plans to look at council's recommendations carefully as he embarks on crafting next year's budget.