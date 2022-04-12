Lansing City Council rejects raise for mayor, approves raise for city clerk

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Council rejected a raise for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor but approved one for City Clerk Chris Swope on Monday evening.

In February, Lansing’s Elected Officers Compensation Commission unanimously voted to submit a salary increase for Schor to the City Council.

“So we voted for the mayor’s salary to increase 3 percent this year and 3 percent next year,” said Liisa Speaker, chair of the commission.

But, on Monday, the Council voted 6 to 2, to reject Schor’s raise. His salary will remain at $139,600.

“When you choose to run for office, you are well aware of what that salary is,” said Council Vice President Carol Wood. “ And, as an elected official, if you feel you’re not getting the appropriate compensation, you could always not run.”

Wood said part of the reason why Schor’s salary increase was rejected is because of the more than 100 vacant positions the city currently has.

“How does it look to the public that I cannot hire an electrician for the city because the pay is so low, but I am going to increase the mayor’s?” Wood said.

The Elected Officers Compensation Commission also proposed giving City Clerk Chris Swope a 5 percent raise. On Monday, a resolution to reject Swope’s raise was not passed by the Council, which means Swope’s salary will be bumped up from $94,700 to $99,400.

The Elected Officers Compensation Commission believes increasing Swope’s salary will make more people want to run for the position in the future.

“It’s great and it’s all about trying to make that positions more competitive and more aligned with other municipalities,” Speaker said.