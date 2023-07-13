Lansing City Council race heats up as mayor's fundraising letters spark controversy

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Council race is heating up, and some of the candidates aren’t happy after Mayor Andy Schor sent these letters asking people to financially support his preferred candidates.

“This is the kind of dirty politics that when I knock on doors people are tired of,” said Councilman Ryan Kost.

The effort from the mayor is being called the Schor Leadership Fund, and so far, there’s been two letters sent out to the public promoting it. Kost, who is seeking reelection, called the letter “nonsense," and says he’s denouncing it.

“It's a dirty, grubby, deplorable way to get people elected,” Kost said.

Jody Washington, who is running for an at-large council seat, also takes issue with the letter.

“I just think trying to buy a council is just trying to ensure that there are no checks and balances at our local level,” Washington said.

Mayor Andy Schor provided us with this statement saying that “campaign emails that solicit donations are common" and that nothing about the fund is illegal.

We reached out to the city attorney’s office who seconded that and said no violations were made.

The city's primary election is set for Aug. 8, 2023.

