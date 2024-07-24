Lansing city council passes resolution to recognize Disability Pride Month

On Monday, Lansing City council passed a resolution for the city to recognize Disability Pride Month.

Part of the resolution mentions raising the Disability Pride Flag on the city's flag pole.

Zelith Pung, 20, is wise beyond their years, and understands the challenges of those with disabilities.

“I have both mental and physical disabilities,” Pung said “I would count my worst one as my Neuropsychiatric Lupus. That’s really hard to deal with.”

Pung said the Lupus has led to them spending more and more time in a wheelchair.

“I am an ambulatory wheelchair user, so I could switch from cane to wheelchair but a lot of days I have a lot of flare ups, which means I can’t walk very well,” Pung said.

Despite some challenges that comes along with their disabilities, Pung said they know they're not alone, and others deal with the same challenges, which is why Pung was happy after what happened on Monday.

Lansing city council unanimously voted to pass a resolution for the city to recognize Disability Pride Month.

“It's a month for us to celebrate our achievements as the disabled community, as well as to focus on visibility and awareness to help fight for future change and continued to increase disability right,” said advocate Luna Brown.

Brown played a crucial role in helping to get the resolution passed and part of it mentions raising the disability pride flag on the city's flag pole during the month of July.

As the flag blows in the wind, overlooking the capitol city, Pung hopes is gives those with disabilities in the community a sense of hope.

:It’s very fulfilling if that makes any sense,” Pung said.

